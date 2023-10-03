7 Tips to Make Your Kitchen More Energy Efficient

#2 Upgrade your oven.

If you are looking for ways to conserve energy, upgrading to an energy efficient oven is highly recommended. One option is the LG InstaView ThinQ® Range with Air Fry , which allows you to check the progress of your meal without opening the oven door and releasing hot air. Simply knock on the glass panel door of the oven to see how your food is cooking.

#3 Make use of the ThinQ® app.

Once you have upgraded your oven to the InstaView ThinQ® Range with Air Fry, you will also have the option to use the ThinQ® app to notify you when your oven is finished pre-heating. In addition to allowing you to monitor your cooking progress so you know when your dish is done, the ThinQ® app also provides information about the oven temperature from any location.

Download for iOS | Android

#4 Reduce tap water waste by keeping it fresh in the fridge.

Anyone who is serious about energy conservation understands the importance of reducing water use. One of the water-wasting activities that is often overlooked is the use of tap water for drinking. Running the faucet until the water is very cold before filling a glass leads to water waste. Instead, consider purchasing a water filtration pitcher to keep your drinking water in the fridge so it is cold when you need it.

#5 Use the proper dishwasher cycle.

Compared to the traditional method of washing dishes in the sink, using a dishwasher is already saving you energy. However, you can increase energy savings even more by exercising care when you run the dishwasher. Be sure to only run your dishwasher when you’ve collected enough dirty dishes for a full load to save as much water as possible.