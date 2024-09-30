Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MH21BB

Redefine your space
with the perfect accent

Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.

 

Reddot Design Award Winner 2024

Contemporary_Design_Beige

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage

The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.

A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape

LG Massage Recliner features an ergonomic design featuring automatic shoulder height detection that adapts to your body type. Enjoy optimal comfort with 135 degrees of recline.

Realistic 3D massage
with 3D technology.

Realistic 3D massage features 6 various massage motions and adapts to your body shape, moving back and forth and utilizing 3D technology for deep relief.

*7 automatic settings include Full Body Massage, Upper Back Massage, Lower Back Massage, Work Fatigue Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Vitality Massage and Swedish Massage.

**6 motions include Rolling, Kneading, Tapping, Acupressure, Tapping & Kneading and Acupressure & Tapping movements.

Customize your relaxation with our
7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

Discover seven unique lifestyle-tailored massage programs cycles.

Image of the furniture in different scenes

Integrated heating function for warmth and comfort

Using heat therapy to maximize the massage results, LG massage recliner is equipped with heating functionality in the lower back area.

Indulge in an immersive
massage with a built-in speaker

Relax while listening to your favourite playlist through built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Stay in control, with a convenient wireless remote

For user flexibility and freedom of movement, Arte features a wireless remote control.

Enjoy a serene massage
with whisper-quiet massage operation

The 35dB low-noise design allows you to use
it any time of day or night without worry.

Enjoy a serene massage with ultra quiet massage operation

*Intertek verified LG internal test result on August 2023, the average noise for each cycle (Full body, Vitality, and Swedish) was below 35dB (Sound Pressure Level). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Imagine! How do you want to
redefine your space?

Photo reviews of the LG massage recliner in a real home environment

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. (Move this disclaimer to the bottom of the PDP - below the last USP card)

All Spec

MASSAGE ROLLER

  • Back

    Yes

  • Hip

    Yes

  • Massage Type

    3D Ball Roller

  • Neck

    Yes

  • Shoulders

    Yes

  • Thighs

    Yes

  • Waist

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

  • Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)

    29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

  • Weight include packing (lb.)

    172.0

  • Weight (lb.)

    132.3

FEATURES

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Body Frame

    SL Track

  • Body Shape Recognition

    Shoulder Position Detection

  • Shoulder Massage

    No

  • Speaker

    Stereo

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Main)

    Cozy Beige

  • Leather Material

    Faux Leather

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMS

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Programs for Whole Body (Auto)

    Yes

HEATED SEAT

  • Back/Waist

    Yes

  • Temperature Control

    On/Off

