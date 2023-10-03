About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

27MP41D-BS

27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

front view
LG IPS Full HD Display : True Colour at Wide Angle.
LG IPS Full HD Display

True Colour at Wide Angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angles.
IPS
IPS Full HD(1920x1080)
Borderless
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Experience

This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision, which allows you to create an optimized work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.
This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision
This display has slim bezel on three sides and optimized work environment

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment
Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

Its convenient tilt adjustments with clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

Flicker Safe**

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.6 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

22W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5~15º

Base Detachable

Yes

Wall Mountable

75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

612 x 454.9 x 190mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

612 x 362.5 x 56.2mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

678 x 450 x 158mm

Weight with Stand

3.4kg

Weight without Stand

3.1kg

Weight in Shipping

5.2kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

27MP41D-BS

27" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design