27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Screen and Less Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more
information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for
your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
PBP & Built-in KVM*
*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, USB2.0 upstream cable, and DisplayPort Cable included in the package.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the screen in the optimal position for you.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27.6"
-
Display Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Brightness
-
300 cd/m² (Typ.), 240 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
(Typ.) 1000:1 / (Min.) 700:1
-
Viewing Angle
-
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Colour Weakness Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
Auto Brightness
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
User Define Key
-
Yes
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
-
Yes (2PBP)
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Speaker Output
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
190W
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5 ~ 25º
-
Swivel (Angle)
-
-30 ~ 30º
-
Height (mm)
-
80 mm
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port Cable
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
USB Type-C Cable
-
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Yes
-
USB A to B Cable
-
Yes
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
19.0" x 26.3" x 9.8"(Up) 19.0" x 23.1" x 9.8"(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
19.0" x 21.6" x 1.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
28.2" x 21.9" x 7.4"
-
With Stand Weight
-
15.7lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
9.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
24.0 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
195174052112
-
Country of Origin
-
China
28MQ750-C
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™