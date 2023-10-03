About Cookies on This Site

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™

28MQ750-C

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™

front view
LG DualUp Monitor
LG DualUp Monitor

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

Enhance your efficiency with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

More Screen and Less Space

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light.
Live Colour Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Colour Quality

LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain with Auto Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking

LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more

information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.

LG DualUp Monitor for Programmer

For Programmer

When coding, you can see code or text more on the double-

size screen without having the mouse scroll.

LG DualUp Monitor for Creator & Streamer

For Creator & Streamer

While streaming the service with DualUp monitor, you can

also check a lot of chat tracks in real-time.

LG DualUp Monitor for Designer

For Designer

DualUp monitor provides a widescreen for editing many layers

at a glance and takes up less surface area for a wi

der workspace.

LG DualUp Monitor for Office Worker


For Office Worker

DualUp monitor helps to process work efficiently by checking multiple datasheets with the vertically extended screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for

your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up

PBP & Built-in KVM*

DualUp monitor allows you to control multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature. Also, the built-in KVM feature helps to manage content with a single keyboard and mouse.

1 Source PBP**

By connecting two cables, out of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C™, you can utilize a dual monitor setup with 28MQ750. It helps to control two-screen easily without using software or shortcut keys.

*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, USB2.0 upstream cable, and DisplayPort Cable included in the package.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the screen in the optimal position for you.

The monitor is easy to install.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~25°
The monitor offerings swivel adjustment.

Swivel

±30°
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

80mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen Size

27.6"

Display Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:18

Resolution

2560 x 2880

Brightness

300 cd/m² (Typ.), 240 cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

(Typ.) 1000:1 / (Min.) 700:1

Viewing Angle

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Colour Weakness Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Auto Brightness

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

User Define Key

Yes

PBP (Picture by Picture)

Yes (2PBP)

Live Colour Low Blue Light

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type-C

Yes

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

SOUND

Speaker Output

7W x 2

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

28.31W

Power Consumption (Max.)

190W

MECHANICAL

Tilt(Angle)

-5 ~ 25º

Swivel (Angle)

-30 ~ 30º

Height (mm)

80 mm

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

Base Detachable

Yes

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port Cable

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

USB Type-C Cable

Yes

Others (Accessory)

Yes

USB A to B Cable

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

19.0" x 26.3" x 9.8"(Up) 19.0" x 23.1" x 9.8"(Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

19.0" x 21.6" x 1.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

28.2" x 21.9" x 7.4"

With Stand Weight

15.7lbs

Without Stand Weight

9.5 lbs

Shipping Weight

24.0 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

195174052112

Country of Origin

China

