We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor
More Space for Gaming
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
160Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive Gaming Experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Stylish Design
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to help you play game more comfortable.
Find your ideal viewing position with the height and titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
34"
-
Curved
-
Yes
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Display Type
-
VA
-
Colour Gamut (Type)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.07725 x 0.23175 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
-
160Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Display Resolution
-
QHD
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
-
300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3000:1 (Typ.), 3000:1 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes x 1
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker Output
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
45W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
-
100 x 100 mm
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
31.2" x 22.6" x 12.3" (Up) 31.2" x 18.2" x12.3"(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
31.2" x 14.1" x 3.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions(WxHxD)
-
38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
17.4 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
12.8 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
23.6 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
195174043479
-
Country of Origin
-
China
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
34GP63A-B
34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor