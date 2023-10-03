We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time
Speed
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Display
49” 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Play More, Do More
You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Curvature
-
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2250:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2328 x 0.2328
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
123.8
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
1000R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
240W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
90W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1278 x 530 x 339
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1170 x 373.1 x 236.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
20
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
15.1
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
49GR85DC-B
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time