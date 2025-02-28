Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65TR3DK-B
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Bottom view
Top view
Rear view

Key Features

  • Internal Memory : 64GB (Storage) / 8GB (RAM)
  • Brightness (w/o Glass) : 440 nit (Max.), 390 nit (Typ.)
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Multi-Touch Point : 40 Points (Max.)
More

A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard

Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes. Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.

Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.

"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "

*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality. Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).

Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

Tools for Fluid Collaboration

Tools for Fluid Collaboration

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.

Web Browser

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.

Attention Effect

Attention Effect

By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.

Wireless ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device. Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.

The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.

*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.

*'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.

Remote-control / Scheduling

Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.

Broadcasting / Alert Messaging

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.

Threshold Settings

Threshold Settings

Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.

Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis

An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.

Issue Management

Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.

Google Certification

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

*Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

*Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.

The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.

*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

Log in can be done easily with a QR code, saving class preparation time and enhancing personal information security by simply logging out.

QR Login for
Easy Cloud Access

The QR code on the home screen reduces preparation time for class by enabling personal device verification. Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification without any additional login process. Once a lesson is finished, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thus the risk of a personal information leak is reduced.
Thanks to the LG CreateBoard's flicker-free function, even if you look at the screen for a long time, you can use the device with more comfort.

Advanced Eye-Care

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.
The LG CreateBoard has ports on the front such as USB and HDMI.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard features front display ports and speakers which are ideal for both teachers and students, enabling content to be delivered easier with more immersive sound.
The Built-in OPS slot makes mounting an OPS easy, providing users with more extended functionality without the use of external desktops.

Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the LG CreateBoard without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

*OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

The Smart Viewing function includes a multi-window mode that displays data side by side as well as a picture-in-picture mode that can override other data on top of the displayed data.

Smart Viewing

The Smart Viewing feature of LG CreateBoard enables efficient teaching. Two or more materials can be displayed on the same screen simultaneously without having to repeat Alt-tab, making teaching more convenient and efficient. Two materials can be displayed side by side (multi window mode), or one material can be overlaid on the other one (picture-in-picture mode).

*Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
*PIP mode is available for the external source screen.

If there is no input for a certain period of time, it changes to standby mode, and it can be turned on or off automatically by setting the time, thus saving power.

Power Saving

When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user, the device goes into standby mode. Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.

Secure Function

Screen Lock

Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard supports Secure Mode that disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorized content from being shown on various devices.

 

 

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

 

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Easy Transportation with
LG Universal Stand

The LG Createboard can be used anywhere indoors where it can be easily wheeled around. From classrooms to in-between spaces, it plays various roles according to each need such as lectures, group discussions, school announcements, and more.

Easy Transportation with LG Universal Stand

*The stand is sold separately. (ST-860F)
**The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
***The image is created based on the 86” model.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    440nit(w/o Glass, max), 390nit(w/o Glass, typ)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F) (US only)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (3) HDCP2.2

  • Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1), Optical Yes(1, SPDIF)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1)

  • RGB In

    Yes(1, VGA)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1)

  • Touch USB

    Yes(2)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(1) USB Type C(1)(USB-PD, DP-Alt,)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Quad core A55

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 13(EDLA)

  • Storage

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 40 points (Windows), Max 20 points (Android)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3T(Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    ≤5ms

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes (Slot type)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Android 13(EDLA)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(1) external source

  • PIP

    Yes(1) external source

  • Screen Share

    Yes(CreateBoard Share)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Qajaq, Catalan, Basque

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628 × 1005 × 208mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1488.4 × 896.6 × 87.2mm

  • Packed Weight

    44.7Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 × 400

  • Weight (Head)

    35.0Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes(Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    220W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    751BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1433BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Max.

    420W

  • Power off

    ≤0.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes / Yes(DMS)

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (15W x 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes(Partial)

