27" UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 1ms Response Time 144Hz Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27GR93U-B

front view
Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

144Hz Refresh Rate

Display

27" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is very vivid and clear.
UHD 4K Display

Stunning Gaming Imagery

The UHD 4K display supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes.

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is clear and colorful.
HDR400 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming

Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows two compared animations, a car running in the game. The two animations look the same, but the first one that does not apply a 144Hz refresh rate is less clear than another.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.

*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The monitor displays high-quality moving images.
UHD@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

27GR93U is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®Compatible

27GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync Premium

With FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.

Borderless design monitor.

Bezel Design

3-side Virtually Borderless
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
It shows the bottom part of the monitor that has a 4-pole headphone port and a headphone cable linked to it.
4-pole Headphone Out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also,you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

The animation shows the customized Modes for the Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Size [cm]

68.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

500cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Colour Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

50W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Tilt

-5°~+15°

Height Range [mm]

0 ~ 110mm

Down Height [mm]

123mm

Pivot

Clockwise

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5x577.7x253.7(UP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7(DOWN)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.5x371.6x51.3

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

691x184x498

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.4Kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.5Kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.80kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Power Cord

Depend on Country

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

