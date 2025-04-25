31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exceptional Image Quality
Ergonomics
User Convenience
Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort
With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing colour shift from different vantage points.
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN880K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m w/ Holder
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 247mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.3
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V / 10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
STANDARD
-
CE
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
What people are saying
