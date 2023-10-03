We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.
Features focused on the gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR500 not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Visual splendor
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UHD 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
Easy and comfy
The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
VRR
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
48W (19V 2.53A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 512 x 223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
960 x 537 x 170
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.1
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
32UR50B-B
31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor