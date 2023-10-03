About Cookies on This Site

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27UD68P-B

27" Ultra HD 4K IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

27"

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Depth

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

Typical 300nits, Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

Yes / Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

Yes x 2

Display Port

Yes

POWER

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal Consumption On (Typical)

29W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

614 x 185 x 454mm 24.2” x 7.3” x 17.9”

Set without stand (WxDxH)

614 x 48 x 365mm 24.2” x 1.9”x 14.4”

Box (WxDxH)

693 x 139 x 439 27.3” x 5.5” x 17.3”

Set with Stand

4.89kg, 10.8lbs

Box

6.39kg, 14.1lbs

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192199743

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

