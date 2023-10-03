We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.1554x0.1554
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840x2160
-
Brightness
-
Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits,Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1(Typ)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10) (Typ)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver2.0), (HDR support)
-
Display Port
-
Yes x1 (ver1.2), (HDR support)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter (48W)
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
-
45W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Black Level
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Yes
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.1" x 17.9"x 8.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.1" x 14.3" x 2.9"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27.3" x 17.2" x 5.8"
-
With Stand Weight
-
11.5 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
10.4 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
16.5 lbs
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
VESA size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes (White)
-
DP to DP
-
Yes (White)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (White)
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
VCCI
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
Speaker
-
Not available
