27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 (27” Diagonal)

27UL650-W

27” Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 (27” Diagonal)

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27"

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

350cd (typ)/280cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

22W

Power Consumption (Max.)

43W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Color weakness

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Radeon FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution +

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Yes (HDR10)

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.1" x 22.3" x 9.1" (Up) 24.1" x 18.0" x 9.1" (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.1" x 14.4" x 1.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.3" x 8.4" x 19.8"

With Stand Weight

13.7lbs

Without Stand Weight

10.1lbs

Shipping Weight

19.8lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192625648

Country of Origin

China

