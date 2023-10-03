About Cookies on This Site

32" Class 4K UHD Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ Technology (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" Class 4K UHD Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ Technology (31.5" Diagonal)

32UK550-B

32" Class 4K UHD Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ Technology (31.5" Diagonal)

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

32" Flat

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.181 x 0.181 mm

Response Time (GTG)

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

250cd/m² (Min.), 300cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

2000:1 (Min.), 3000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

50W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

39W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Colour weakness

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Radeon FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution +

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

HDR10

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

5W

Speaker Channel

2ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.7 x 23.7 x 9.1 (Up)/28.7 x 19.4 x 9.1 (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.7 x 16.7 x 2.0

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.5 x 20.0 x 8.9

With Stand Weight

15.4lbs

Without Stand Weight

11.7lbs

Shipping Weight

24.0lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

Limited Warranty

UPC

719192624467

