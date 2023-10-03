About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (34" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (34" Diagonal)

34UC89G-B

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (34" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

34" Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.312 x 0.310

Response Time(GTG)

5ms (High)

Refresh Rate

up to 166Hz w/ OverClock

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560x1080

Brightness(Typ.)

300cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178 /178 (C R ≥ 10)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

FREQUENCY

HDMI

2560 x 1080 @ 60Hz

DisplayPort

2560 x 1080 @ 144Hz

DisplayPort OverClock

2560 x 1080 @ 166Hz

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

USB Up-stream

Yes (1)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

60W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

(Game Mode) Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS1, FPS2, RTS, Reader

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP (version)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

G-SYNC

Yes

Overclock

*166Hz * Overclocking function may vary depending on graphic cards or game contents. LG Electronics is not responsible for the performance of specified feature or any adverse effect caused by it once activated by users

Game mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

4 Screen Split

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.3" x 17.5" (down) - 22.3" (up) x 11.0"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.3" x 14.4" x 3.4"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.9" x 20.7" x 8.3"

With Stand Weight

18.3 lbs

Without Stand Weight

13.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

25.3 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Tilt (angle)

-5° (front) ~ 20° (rear)

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows

Yes (win 10)

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Part and Labor

UPC

719192614819

County of Origin

China

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

What people are saying