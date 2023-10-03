About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

34WR55QC-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™

front view

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.

Immersive viewing experience

34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)

sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10

Work efficiency

 

USB Type-C™ with power delivery

Multiple ports

Comfortable workstation

 

Ergonomic Stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy multi-tasking set-up

34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.

*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.

*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package  (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.

This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

1800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.42

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curvature

1800R

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated in Factory

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

2PBP

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

140W (19V, 7.37A)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

SOUND

Rich Bass

No

Maxx Audio

No

Bluetooth Conectivity

No

Dolby Atmos

No

DTS HP:X

No

Speaker

No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 X 568.3 X 260(Up)
809 X 458.3 X 260(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 x 358.9 x 91.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

986 x 524 x 212

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.3

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

OneClick Stand

Yes

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB-C

Yes

front view

34WR55QC-B

34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™