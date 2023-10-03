We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Size [cm]
-
86.42
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
-
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
140W (19V, 7.37A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
-
No
-
Maxx Audio
-
No
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
No
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
DTS HP:X
-
No
-
Speaker
-
No
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 X 568.3 X 260(Up)
809 X 458.3 X 260(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
986 x 524 x 212
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.3
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
34WR55QC-B
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™