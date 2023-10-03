We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
37.5" Curved
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.229 mm x 0.229 mm
-
Response Time
-
5ms (High)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz / 75Hz with Display Port with FreeSync
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Display Port
-
Yes(1.2)
-
USB 3.0
-
2 ea
-
USB 3.0 Quick Charge
-
1
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA 7.0)
-
120W (EPA 7.0)
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1
-
PIP
-
In Screen Split
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
110mm
-
Audio Output
-
Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth / Rich Bass
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
35.3" x 3.6" x 15.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
41.5" x 8.1" x 21.2"
-
With Stand Weight
-
20.5 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
16.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
29.1 lbs
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes
-
Cable Holder
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192606746
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)