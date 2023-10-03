About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

38UC99-W

38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

38UC99-W
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

37.5" Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.229 mm x 0.229 mm

Response Time

5ms (High)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz / 75Hz with Display Port with FreeSync

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Brightness

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

Display Port

Yes(1.2)

USB 3.0

2 ea

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

1

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA 7.0)

120W (EPA 7.0)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1

PIP

In Screen Split

PBP

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

Quick Charge

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (included in Picture Mode)

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Super+ Resolution

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

Height (Range)

110mm

Audio Output

Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth / Rich Bass

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

35.3" x 3.6" x 15.5"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

41.5" x 8.1" x 21.2"

With Stand Weight

20.5 lbs

Without Stand Weight

16.9 lbs

Shipping Weight

29.1 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes

USB Type A to C

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

Windows

Yes

ErP

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192606746

What people are saying