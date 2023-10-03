About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
InstaViewTM Door-in-Door® French Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

InstaView<sup>TM</sup> Door-in-Door<sup>®</sup> French Door Refrigerator

LRFES2503S

InstaViewTM Door-in-Door® French Door Refrigerator

lrfes2503s

  • LG Smart Cooling Plus

  •

    SmartDiagnosis™

  •

    Inverter Linear Compressor

Raid the Refrigerator without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Refrigerator without Losing Your Cool

Combining innovation and distinctive design, the InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The sleek tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

Great Space in Style

Get the space you need in a refrigerator that's right for your kitchen. With this 33" wide, 25 cu. ft. refrigerator you can store a lot in style.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Smart Inverter Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Smart Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Smart Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 Year parts and labour on the product, 7 years on the sealed system and 10 years on the inverter linear compressor.

Call, Connect, Resolve

SmartDiagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.
Qualifications

Qualifications

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFES2503S
CAPACITY
25.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8”
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

25.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

16.9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 1/2"

Depth without door (inch)

29 1/2"

Depth without handle (inch)

32"

Depth with handle (inch)

35 3/8"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

38"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

42"

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Top Display]

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Door (Material)

Stainless Steel

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

649

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 Full

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Top LED

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Drawer Divider

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC

195174045428

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labour

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 Year on Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

lrfes2503s

LRFES2503S

InstaViewTM Door-in-Door® French Door Refrigerator