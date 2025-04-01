36'' Side by Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice®, 27 cu.ft.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large Capacity, 27 cu ft.
Store More with More Interior Space
27 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.
Premium Handle Design
Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice®
LG's dual ice maker produces slow-melting round Craft Ice(R) with ThinQ® App can activate Craft Ice+ for more ice, faster.
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System (Side-by-Side)
LG's Slim SpacePlus® Ice System frees up shelf space in the fridge, allowing for more storage.
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Save money. Save energy.
Save money and energy, using at least 20% less energy than federal standards, impacting energy bills
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.6
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
670
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174107591
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.6
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
9.5
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
17.1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
No
-
External LED Display
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
249
-
Depth without door (inch)
32 1/8"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 7/8"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
36 5/16"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
273.2
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
69"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 7/8" x 70 1/2" x 36 5/16"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
51 5/16"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
40 3/8"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
43 7/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
5
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
Yes (Craft Ice)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.3
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
Internal (1 stage)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Dimple Handle
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
670
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
What people are saying
