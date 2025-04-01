Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36'' Side by Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice®, 27 cu.ft.

36'' Side by Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice®, 27 cu.ft.

36'' Side by Side Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice®, 27 cu.ft.

LL27T3530S
LL27T3530S_2025_Product_Image_America's_Most_Reliable_REF
Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 27 cu ft.
  • Premium Handle Design
  • Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice®
  • Slim SpacePlus® Ice System (Side-by-Side)
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
Large Capacity, 27 cu ft.

Store More with More Interior Space

27 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.

Premium Handle Design

Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access

Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice®

LG's dual ice maker produces slow-melting round Craft Ice(R) with ThinQ® App can activate Craft Ice+ for more ice, faster. 

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System (Side-by-Side)

LG's Slim SpacePlus® Ice System frees up shelf space in the fridge, allowing for more storage.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

Save money and energy, using at least 20% less energy than federal standards, impacting energy bills

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LL27T3530S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.6

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    670

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174107591

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.6

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    9.5

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • External LED Display

    Touch Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    249

  • Depth without door (inch)

    32 1/8"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 7/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    36 5/16"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    273.2

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    69"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/2"

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 3/8" x 72 5/8" x 34 15/16"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 7/8" x 70 1/2" x 36 5/16"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    51 5/16"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40 3/8"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    43 7/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    5

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    Yes (Craft Ice)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.3

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Dimple Handle

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    670

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

