Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

60-Day Comfort Trial Guarantee

60-Day Comfort Trial Guarantee

Experience unmatched comfort with the new LG massage recliner. Try it risk-free for 60 days!

60-Day Comfort Trial Guarantee Buy Now
Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

60-Day Comfort Trial Guarantee

 

 

Disclaimer:

 

 

*Available with the purchase of a new  LG Massage Recliner  as of May 22, 2025. If You paid shipping and/or installation fees, these fees will not be refunded. You have 60 calendar days from the Recliner  (“Product”) delivery date to start a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. You will receive a pre-approved RMA Number. Product returned to LG without the RMA Number will be shipped back to You at Your expense. The Product must be returned in like new condition and with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.) and in its original cartons and packaging, or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product. Refund will then be initiated and issued in the original payment method. Product that is returned with missing accessories, or is damaged, scratched or dented will not be eligible for refund and You will be responsible for costs of returning the Product to you.

 

Once Your return request is approved, LG will arrange the pickup by the courier and You will be notified or contacted by the courier on behalf of LG regarding the pickup details.

Allow up to 2 weeks from the time we receive the Product to inspect it and process the refund. Returns for Products after sixty (60) days will not be accepted unless otherwise required by law.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support