Unlock 1 year free MS365 with select LG gram purchase

Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents between June 13 – June 26, 2025, (11:59 p.m. ET), with purchase of a new select LG gram laptop, on LG.ca, while supplies last. Each purchase qualifies for one new Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for one year. LG will email you to confirm eligibility and provide instructions for accessing the subscription. Please note that access will be granted only after the 15-day return period has concluded. Subscription activation must occur within 90 days following the receipt of the confirmation email from LG. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.