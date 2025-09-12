We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SQC2
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Number of Speakers
3 EA
Output Power
300 W
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
27 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
9.1 kg
Main
2.47 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
Optical
1
USB
1
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
950 x 71 x 47 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
SOUND EFFECT
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes / -
Cinema
Yes
Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
Optical Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Find Locally
Enjoy 0%* Financing on our Brand Store