LG Soundbar SQC2

Key Features

  • Complementary Design
  • 2.1 Channel 300W
  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
  • Auto Sound Engine
  • Wireless Subwoofer
  • Bluetooth Stand-by
More

Wireless Subwoofer

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Auto Sound Engine

TV Matching Design

Bluetooth Stand-by

Control with your TV Remote

LG sound bar SQC2 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The subwoofer is placed next to the sound bar. The TV is on, displaying a mortorcycle image.

Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.
LG TV is hung on the wall, and LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed on the grey table. The image is divided in half. On the left, LG TV shows a NEWS scene and the voice pictogram. On the right, LG TV displays a classical music concert and the bass pictogram on the right.

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control), right sound for any content

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.
Diagonal view of LG TV and SQC2 Sound Bar. LG TV is hung on the wall, displaying a rock concert scene. LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed below. Two graphics are shown on the right side of the image. On the left, the graph shows without ASE. And the 'With ASE' graph is on the right.

Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.
LG TV is hung on the grey wall. And LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed on the shelf in the living room. And the subwoofer is placed next to the shelf. The image illustrates that the sound bar matches the LG TV and complements the interior.

TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.

Diagonal view of the sound bar with the right side forward. On the right side of the sound bar is a smartphone showing music playing.

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the soundbar. The soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.

LG TV is hung on the grey wall, displaying a movie scene. And the sound bar is placed below. A remote is shown on the right side of the image. There is a line connected to the sound bar to illustrate that users can control the sound bar with their remote.

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

Diagonal view of the conncetion terminal. From the top, it shows portable in, optical in, and usb.

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

  • Output Power

    300 W

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    27 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    9.1 kg

  • Main

    2.47 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes / -

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

SOUND EFFECT

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes / -

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

