LG XBOOM 1800W Home Entertainment System w/ Karaoke & DJ Effects
All Spec
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
44.9" x 20.0" x 18.8"
-
Size (W x H x D)
-
16.9" x 41.5" x 15.7"
-
Shipping Weight
-
85.1 lbs
-
Main Net Weight
-
75.6 lbs.
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Memory/Erase
-
Yes
-
Clock/Time/Sleep/Set
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker Tweeter Unit
-
2" x 2
-
Front Speaker System
-
2 Way 2 Speaker
-
Front Subwoofer Unit
-
12" x 1
-
Front Subwoofer System
-
1 Way 1 Speaker
-
Middle Speaker Unit
-
4" x 2
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Android Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes (up to 3 devices)
-
DJ Sharing
-
Yes
-
Multi-Lighting
-
Yes
-
Party Accelerator
-
Yes
-
Dance Lighting
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Creator
-
Yes
-
Voice Filters
-
Yes
-
Wheels
-
Yes
-
USB to USB recording
-
Yes
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
USB 2
-
Yes
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
AUX In (L/R)
-
Yes (1)
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Microphone Jack
-
Yes (2)
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
AAA x 2
-
Wired Mic
-
No
-
Power Consumption
-
170W
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110V or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement Wide
-
110/220V
-
Number of Discs
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
Tray
-
Playable File Formats
-
MP3, WMA, AAC
-
Playable Disc
-
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Subwoofer Output Power
-
900W
-
Front Speaker Output Power
-
450W x 2
-
Total Output Power
-
1800W
-
EQ
-
User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football
-
Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
DJ Pro
-
Yes
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes
-
Sample Creator
-
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
-
Yes
-
DJ Scratch
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Tuner
-
Yes
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
AUX1
-
Yes
-
USB1
-
Yes
-
USB2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
