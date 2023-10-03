We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON9 Home Entertainment System
All Spec
-
CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
FM
-
Yes
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
USB 2
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In
-
USB 1/USB 2/Optical (Rear)
-
Guitar Input
-
1 each
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Mic Volume
-
Yes
-
Mic Jack
-
1 each
-
Mic ECHO (onRCU)
-
Yes
-
Type
-
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Demo
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
User EQ
-
Yes
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Pop
-
Yes
-
Classic
-
Yes
-
Rock
-
Yes
-
Jazz
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Football
-
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
-
Yes
-
Dolby Audio
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement
-
120V 60Hz
-
Power Comsumption Stand by
-
<0.5W
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
1 CD Tray
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync
-
Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
-
Automatic Power on/off
-
Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
-
Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Juke Box
-
Yes
-
Shuffle
-
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
USB Copy
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Change Function
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power On (Stand By)
-
Yes
-
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Mulit Colour Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Party Strobe (App)
-
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
File/Folder search with music playing
-
Yes
-
File delete
-
Yes
-
Fota
-
Yes
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
-
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
MA2
-
Battery
-
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual
-
Simple
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker
-
2 Way 4 Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
-
1” x 2
-
Woofer Unit
-
8” x 2
-
Size (W x H x D)
-
330 x 1056 x 368 mm / 12.99” x 41.57” x 14.48”
-
Weight
-
22.9 kg / 50.48 lbs
-
Carton Size
-
1140 x 487 x 396 mm / 44.88” x 19.17” x 15.59”
-
Carton Weight
-
26.8 kg / 59.08 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2021
-
UPC
-
195174014349
