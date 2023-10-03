About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

DLE3400W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer

DLE3400W-Front view
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Keep it Quiet

Keep it Quiet

There's no need for laundry to be noisy. Thanks to LG's LoDecibel™ Operation, chances are you'll never even notice it.

Warranty / Certifications

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 11/16" x 30" (51" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

Reversible Door

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Round with White Painted Trim

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

Sensor Dry

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073168

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32 x 43 3/8 x 31 3/8

Weight (lb.)

122

Weight include packing (lb.)

135.2

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

