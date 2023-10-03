About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology

DLEX5500W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology

dlex5500w
Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Refresh instantly* with TurboSteam® that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.

More Style in Less Space

LG closet-depth dryers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room.

Warranty/Certifications

Headline can be up to 150 characters.

Body Copy can be up to 1000 characters.

Headline can be up to 150 characters.

Body Copy can be up to 1000 characters.
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Vent Type

Vented

Type

Front Load Dryer, Electric

Matching Washer

WM5500HWA

Steam

Yes

Colour

White (W)

LCD Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle®

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

23

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, AI Dry, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Dry,Timed Dry, Power Dry, Perm.Press, SteamFresh™, Heavy Duty, Air Dry, Steam SanitaryTM, Super Dry, Active Wear, Jeans, Blanket Refresh, Low Temp Dry, Overnight Dry, Easy Ironing, Small Load, Large Load Dry,X Large Load Dry

No. of Options

12

Options

Cycle Optimization, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Energy Saver, TurboSteam®, Reduce Static, Remote Start, Drum Light, Signal, Cycle List Edit

Temperature Settings

High, Med.High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Manual Dry Times

10 min ~ 100 min(Every 10 Min)

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI Sensor Dry™

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

Steam

TurboSteam™

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

4 Adjustable Legs

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

NFC Tag On Technology

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

All Available Colours

White (W) , Grahphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LP Conversion Kit

383EEL3002D

Side Venting Kit

3911EZ9131X (replaces 383EEL9001B)

Rack

3750EL1001A

Pedestal

WDP6W

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 29 3/4"

Depth with Door Open

51 3/8"

Carton (WxHxD)

28 7/8" x 43 1/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (Product)

124.3 lbs

Weight (Carton)

136.5 lbs

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)

WARRANTY & UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Drum

3 Years

UPC

195174048603

What people are saying

Buy Directly

dlex5500w

DLEX5500W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology