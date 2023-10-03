About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55'' Class (54.6” Diagonal) Curved OLED TV w/Pixel Dimming, Life-Like Colour

Specs

Reviews

Support

55'' Class (54.6” Diagonal) Curved OLED TV w/Pixel Dimming, Life-Like Colour

55EC9300

55'' Class (54.6” Diagonal) Curved OLED TV w/Pixel Dimming, Life-Like Colour

Print

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

EC9300

55” Class (54.6” Diagonal)

PANEL

Display Type

OLED

Resolution

1920 x 1080

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% Over Scan

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Audio Output

40W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 Modes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play

Yes

LG SMART TV

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

SmartHome

Today Board

LG Store

Premium, Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up) - Movies (VoD), 3D Content, Apps & Games

Live Menu

Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Universal Control

LG SMARTSHARE™ FEATURES

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

- Tag On

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINENT ACCESSORIES

Vesa® Size (mm)

TBD

3D Glasses

F310 (Includes 4 pair)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

120V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

55UG8700 DIMENSIONS / WEIGHTS / UPC

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

48.2” x 28.1” x 3.1” | 1225 x 715 x 80mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

48.2” x 29.6” x 8” | 1225 x 753 x 204mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

52.4” x 31.9” x 6.9” | 1330 x 810 x 174mm

TV without Stand Weight

31.7lbs/14.4kg

TV with Stand Weight

36.2lbs/16.4kg

TV Shipping Weight

49.1lbs/22.3kg

WARRANTY

UPC

719192594388

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying