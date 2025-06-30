We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 24 inch Class HD Smart TV (23.6'' Diag)
All Spec
POWER
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (HDMI1.4 2EA)
USB-C
Yes (USB2.0 1EA)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
22.2" x 14.4" x 5.9"
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
22.2" x 13.4" x 2.3"
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
24.7" x 15.8" x 4.2"
Weight with Stand
7.3 lbs
Weight without Stand
7.2 lbs
Weight in Shipping
9.9 lbs
ACCESSORY
Remote Controller
Yes
WARRANTY
Warranty
1 year parts and labour
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
23.6
Resolution
1366 x 768
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
72%
Brightness (Typ.)
180 (Typ.), 130 (Min.)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1 (typ.)
Response Time
14ms
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
Surface Treatment
non Glare (Haze 1%)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
INFO
Product name
HD Display
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)