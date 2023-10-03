About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart TV with webOS

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart TV with webOS

47LB6350

LG Smart TV with webOS

All Spec

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Display Type

LED

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

MCI 720

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

20W

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Clear Voice I

Yes

LG SMART TV

Magic Remote Control

Universal Control

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

SmartHome

Today Board

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Premium, Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up) - Movies (VoD), 3D Content, Apps & Games

Live Menu

Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG SMARTSHARE™ FEATURES

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

- Tag On

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB Playback

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Magic Remote

Vesa® Wall Mount Pattern

Yes

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

42.20” x 24.76” x 2.15” | 1072 x 629 x 55mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

42.20” x 26.57” x 9.06” | 1072 x 675 x 230mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

45.28” x 27.95” x 5.98” | 1150 x 710 x 152mm

TV without Stand Weight

27.8 lbs/12.6kg

TV with Stand Weight

28.4 lbs/12.9kg

TV Shipping Weight

35.2 lbs/15.9kg

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192594319

SUMMARY

Screen Size

47"

