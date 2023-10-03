About Cookies on This Site

65" Class Ultra High Definition 4K TV with Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" Class Ultra High Definition 4K TV with Smart TV

65LA9700

65" Class Ultra High Definition 4K TV with Smart TV

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size

65"

Resolution

4K (3840 x 2160)

LED Backlighting

AL II

Dynamic MCI (Hz)

1200 (240Hz)

Local Dimming

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Triple XD Engine

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Colour

Smart Colour Gradation / Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Contrast Optimizer

Yes

Picture Mode

6 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Movie, Game, ISF1, ISF2)

Picture Wizard

Yes

AUDIO

Wi-Fi

Yes

Speaker System

4.1 Channel - 3 way 7speakers (Woofer included)

Audio Output

50W Woofer Included (Watts - THD 10%)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard,Music,Movie,Sports,Game,User setting)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Regular/Stand/Wall-mount)

Speaker Bar Output

Ready

3D

3D

Cinema 3D

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

Yes

Dual Play

Ready - Dual Play Glasses sold Separately

3D Glasses

4 Cinema 3D glasses included (AG-310)

SMART TV

LG Smart TV

Yes

Home Dashboard

Version 3.0

App Store

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Search

Yes with Recommendation

3D World

3D Contents (Streaming)

3D Games

Yes

Magic Remote Voice Control

MR13P

SMART SHARE

SmartShare™ - MHL

Yes

Wi-Fi Display

Yes

2nd TV

Yes (FHD)

NFC- Tag On

Yes

Intel WiDi

Yes

DLNA Certified

Yes

EXTRA

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready / Wi-Fi Direct

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI 1.4 In

3 Side inputs

USB

3 Side inputs (Video/Picture/Audio)

RF In

1 Rear

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

Common 1 (V , Component / Composite Gender)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

Common 1 (V , Component / Composite Gender)

Digital Audio Out

1 (Optical)

PC Audio Input

Common 1(H , Component / Composite, 5 holes) Audio L/R (use RCA)

Headphone out

1

RS-232C

1 (Control / SVC)

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1451 x 838 x 40.8mm | 57.13” x 32.99” x 1.61”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1451 x 910 x 325mm | 57.13” x 35.83” x 12.80”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

40.6kg | 89.51lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

44.2kg | 97.44 lbs

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

600 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

0.3W

UPC

UPC

719192591141

What people are saying