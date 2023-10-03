We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" Class Ultra High Definition 4K TV with Smart TV
All Spec
-
Screen size
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
4K (3840 x 2160)
-
LED Backlighting
-
AL II
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
-
1200 (240Hz)
-
Local Dimming
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Colour
-
Smart Colour Gradation / Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Contrast Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
6 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Movie, Game, ISF1, ISF2)
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
4.1 Channel - 3 way 7speakers (Woofer included)
-
Audio Output
-
50W Woofer Included (Watts - THD 10%)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard,Music,Movie,Sports,Game,User setting)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Regular/Stand/Wall-mount)
-
Speaker Bar Output
-
Ready
-
3D
-
Cinema 3D
-
2D to 3D/3D to 2D
-
Yes
-
Dual Play
-
Ready - Dual Play Glasses sold Separately
-
3D Glasses
-
4 Cinema 3D glasses included (AG-310)
-
LG Smart TV
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Version 3.0
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Search
-
Yes with Recommendation
-
3D World
-
3D Contents (Streaming)
-
3D Games
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Voice Control
-
MR13P
-
SmartShare™ - MHL
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Display
-
Yes
-
2nd TV
-
Yes (FHD)
-
NFC- Tag On
-
Yes
-
Intel WiDi
-
Yes
-
DLNA Certified
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready / Wi-Fi Direct
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4 In
-
3 Side inputs
-
USB
-
3 Side inputs (Video/Picture/Audio)
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
Common 1 (V , Component / Composite Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
Common 1 (V , Component / Composite Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
-
1 (Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Common 1(H , Component / Composite, 5 holes) Audio L/R (use RCA)
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
1 (Control / SVC)
-
TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1451 x 838 x 40.8mm | 57.13” x 32.99” x 1.61”
-
TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1451 x 910 x 325mm | 57.13” x 35.83” x 12.80”
-
TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
40.6kg | 89.51lbs
-
TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
44.2kg | 97.44 lbs
-
VESA Compliant
-
Yes
-
VESA Size
-
600 x 400
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby
-
0.3W
-
UPC
-
719192591141
