LG SN4 2.1 ch 300W Sound Bar
Leading Technologies
Digital Signal Processing
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
719192641143
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
-
Output Power
300 W
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
9.4 kg
-
Main
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3 kg
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
-
Pass-through
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
What people are saying
