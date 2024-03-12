About Cookies on This Site

8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機

FMKA80W4

8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機

(0)
正面 LG FMKA80W4
LG白色洗衣機放置在現代灰色背景前，右側有節省空間、省金錢及洗乾一體的圖示。

洗衣乾衣機  

LG 二合一洗衣乾衣機，一物二用，
只需一部洗衣機器的空間，
即可得到洗衣後即時乾衣的便利。
既節省空間，又節省能源金錢。
左邊女士正使用LG洗衣乾衣機，右邊女士在LG洗衣機旁伸展雙臂。

洗衣乾衣無間斷

只需一按，即可啟動無間斷洗衣乾衣模式，感受 LG 洗衣乾衣機的方便。
更寧靜、更穩定的直驅式變頻摩打

更寧靜、
更穩定的直驅式變頻摩打

LG 直驅式變頻摩打無需使用皮帶及滑輪、
直接附設於滾筒上，充分利用摩打性能來提升洗滌效率之餘，
並大幅減低噪音及振動，達致更慳電耐用。

*10年摩打保養服務 - 此服務只包括摩打保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。

超柔呵護

去除衣物上 99.99% 細菌

LG 超柔呵護 ( 95℃) 可去除 99.9% 細菌，讓您安心為子女穿上潔淨衣服。

去除衣物上 99.99% 細菌

*LG 超柔呵護 ( 95℃) 經 Intertek 測驗，可去除 99.9% 細菌 (金黃色葡萄球菌、綠膿桿菌及肺炎克雷伯氏菌)
為不同衣物精心設計的 妙手6重洗

為不同衣物精心設計的妙手 6 重洗

以 6 種模仿手洗的動作，輕柔呵護每件衣物，
再配合不同的預設轉速和滾筒旋轉，有效清洗衣物，使衣物前所未有的乾淨柔軟
LG洗衣機的六種模式包括搓、步、翻、過濾、擺、滾動，標語“More Motion, Better Care”在中間，右側有Motion DD標誌。
洗衣機內桶的水流強力旋轉，顯示其高效的清洗能力。

輕鬆清洗滾筒

TubClean Cycle 功能可讓您輕鬆為洗衣機進行定期清洗，使用高壓噴水及高溫加熱（溫度可高達攝氏 65 度）對滾筒進行消毒殺菌，以確保洗衣機時刻清潔，洗衣功效維持在最佳狀態。

* 圖片僅供參考， 商品以實物為準 。

總結

列印

尺寸

dimension
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）
600 x 850 x 550
最大洗衣量（千克）
8
最大乾衣量 (千克)
5
機體顏色
白色

主要規格

  • 最大洗衣量（千克）

    8

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）

    600 x 850 x 550

所有規格

尺寸及重量

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）

    600 x 850 x 550

  • 重量（千克）

    65

  • 後蓋至門身的深度（深' 毫米）

    600

材質與飾面

  • 機體顏色

    白色

容量

  • 最大乾衣量 (千克)

    5

  • 最大洗衣量（千克）

    8

控制與顯示

  • 顯示器類型

    LED

  • 門鎖顯示器

功能

  • 直驅式變頻摩打

  • 滾筒洗衣槽

    魚尾型

程序

  • 棉質衣物

  • 超柔呵護洗

  • 簡易

  • Eco 40-60

  • 混合洗

  • 30分鐘快速洗

  • 過水+脫水

  • 滾筒清潔

額外選項

  • 蜂鳴器開／關

  • 兒童安全鎖

  • 延時結束

  • 預洗

  • 過水 + 脫水

  • 脫水

  • 水溫

    冷水/20/30/40/60/95

  • 滾筒清洗

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

