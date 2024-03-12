8公斤 1400轉 洗衣乾衣機

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
洗衣乾衣機
LG 二合一洗衣乾衣機，一物二用，
只需一部洗衣機器的空間，
即可得到洗衣後即時乾衣的便利。
既節省空間，又節省能源金錢。
只需一部洗衣機器的空間，
即可得到洗衣後即時乾衣的便利。
既節省空間，又節省能源金錢。