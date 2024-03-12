We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-D90PS
韓國製造前置式乾衣機 (9公斤容量)
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機類別
前置式乾衣機
-
乾衣方式
Condensing
-
歐洲能源效益
B
-
摩打
Induction Motor
-
乾衣量 (公斤)
9
-
尺寸(闊x高x深, 毫米)
600x850x590
-
機門尺寸 (毫米)
350
-
機門開啟角度
120
機身
-
顏色
銀色
-
控制面板
LED
主要乾衣功能
-
感應乾衣
Yes
-
預設乾衣時間
Yes
-
滾桶燈
Yes
-
淸潔過濾器
Yes
-
抗皺護理
Yes
-
洗衣量感應
Yes
-
兒童安全裝置
Yes
-
運行時間顯示器
Yes
-
乾衣程度
5 Levels
-
預約時間(小時)
3~19
-
零電量備用系統
Yes
乾衣程式
-
大件衣物
Yes
-
羊毛
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
織細
Yes
-
棉質
Yes
-
混合
Yes
-
快乾
Yes
-
冷風
Yes
-
暖風
Yes
-
乾衣程度
熨衣/輕度/普通/特乾/極乾