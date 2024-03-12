We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-DT90PW
9 公斤 乾衣機 (韓國製造)
(0)
總結
所有規格
一般規格
-
類型
前置式
-
乾衣方式
冷凝式
-
感應乾衣
是
-
乾衣量 (公斤)
9
-
尺寸 闊 x 高 x 深 (毫米)
600 x 850 x 640
-
淨重量 (公斤)
45
-
疊機
支援^
外觀
-
顏色
白色
-
LED 控制面板
觸控式 LED
功能
-
乾衣量感應
有
-
溫度及濕度感應
有
-
預約時間 (小時)
3-19
-
抗皺護理
有
-
運行時間顯示器
有
-
脫水速度調校
有
-
清潔過濾器提示
有
-
清空水箱提示
有
-
兒童安全裝置
有
-
滾筒燈
有
-
零電量備用系統
有
-
蜂鳴器
有
-
電路板防潮保護
有
標準乾衣程序
-
棉質衣物
有
-
混合纖維
有
-
簡易
有
-
大件
有
-
牛仔褲
有
特別衣料乾衣程序
-
運動裝
有
-
快乾
有
-
柔軟衣物
有
-
羊毛
有
-
免燙衣物
有
-
下載模式
有
自訂時間乾衣程序
-
晾架乾衣
有
-
冷風
有
-
暖風
有
自選乾衣程度
-
輕熨
有
-
微乾
有
-
普通
有
-
特乾
有
-
極乾
有
智能系統
-
智能應用程式 (Android)
LG Smart Laundry
-
NFC Tag On (額外洗滌程序下載)
支援
-
Smart Diagnosis™ 智能診斷
支援
備註
-
^
只適用於指定型號 LG 洗衣機