9 公斤 乾衣機 (韓國製造)

規格

評論

支援

WF-DT90PW

(0)
總結

列印
容量
9 公斤
尺寸(毫米)
600 x 850 x 640
保養
2 年全機
專業技術
雙向不銹鋼滾筒

所有規格

一般規格

  • 類型

    前置式

  • 乾衣方式

    冷凝式

  • 感應乾衣

  • 乾衣量 (公斤)

    9

  • 尺寸 闊 x 高 x 深 (毫米)

    600 x 850 x 640

  • 淨重量 (公斤)

    45

  • 疊機

    支援^

外觀

  • 顏色

    白色

  • LED 控制面板

    觸控式 LED

功能

  • 乾衣量感應

  • 溫度及濕度感應

  • 預約時間 (小時)

    3-19

  • 抗皺護理

  • 運行時間顯示器

  • 脫水速度調校

  • 清潔過濾器提示

  • 清空水箱提示

  • 兒童安全裝置

  • 滾筒燈

  • 零電量備用系統

  • 蜂鳴器

  • 電路板防潮保護

標準乾衣程序

  • 棉質衣物

  • 混合纖維

  • 簡易

  • 大件

  • 牛仔褲

特別衣料乾衣程序

  • 運動裝

  • 快乾

  • 柔軟衣物

  • 羊毛

  • 免燙衣物

  • 下載模式

自訂時間乾衣程序

  • 晾架乾衣

  • 冷風

  • 暖風

自選乾衣程度

  • 輕熨

  • 微乾

  • 普通

  • 特乾

  • 極乾

智能系統

  • 智能應用程式 (Android)

    LG Smart Laundry

  • NFC Tag On (額外洗滌程序下載)

    支援

  • Smart Diagnosis™ 智能診斷

    支援

備註

  • ^

    只適用於指定型號 LG 洗衣機

