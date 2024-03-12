About Cookies on This Site

6公斤前置式洗衣機 / 直驅式變頻摩打 – 10年保養

規格

評論

支援

6公斤前置式洗衣機 / 直驅式變頻摩打 – 10年保養

WF-1006MW

6公斤前置式洗衣機 / 直驅式變頻摩打 – 10年保養

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 洗衣機類別

    前置式

  • 摩打

    直驅式變頻摩打

  • 洗衣量 (公斤)

    6

  • 脫水轉速 (每分鐘)

    1000/800/400

  • 可調校溫度

    冷水/30/40/60/95

  • 歐洲能源效益/潔淨能力

    A+/A

  • 顏色

    白色

  • 控制版面顯示

    LED

  • 門面積 (毫米)

    300

  • 開門角度

    180

主要功能

  • 抗皺護理

    Yes

  • 滾筒清潔

    Yes

  • 洗衣量感應

    Yes

  • 泡沫感應及清除系統

    Yes

  • 滾筒平衡

    Yes

  • 兒童安全裝置

    Yes

  • 門鎖顯示

    Yes

  • 洗衣時間顯示

    Yes

  • 預洗

    Yes

  • 預設時間 (小時)

    3-19

  • 零電量備用系統

    Yes

洗衣程序

  • 超柔呵護

    Yes

  • 活性漂洗

    Yes

  • 去除汗漬

    Yes

  • 厚重衣物

    Yes

  • 棉質衣物

    Yes

  • 棉質快洗

    Yes

  • 柔軟衣物

    Yes

  • 呵護手洗

    Yes

  • 30分鐘速洗

    Yes

  • 過水+脫水

    Yes

  • 人造纖維

    Yes

體積

  • 淨機 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    600*850*450

  • 改薄頂 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    600*825*450

  • 連門及喉管 (闊*高*深, 毫米)

    600*850*500

  • 淨重 (公斤)

    59

