WF-1407MW
7公斤前置式洗衣機 / 直驅式變頻摩打 – 10年保養
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機類別
前置式
-
摩打
直驅式變頻摩打
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
7
-
脫水轉速 (每分鐘)
1400/800/400
-
可調校溫度
冷水/30/40/60/95
-
歐洲能源效益/潔淨能力
A+/A
-
顏色
白色
-
控制版面顯示
LED
-
門面積 (毫米)
300
-
開門角度
180
主要功能
-
抗皺護理
Yes
-
洗衣量感應
Yes
-
泡沫感應及清除系統
Yes
-
滾筒平衡
Yes
-
兒童安全裝置
Yes
-
門鎖顯示
Yes
-
洗衣時間顯示
Yes
-
預洗
Yes
-
預設時間 (小時)
3-19
-
零電量備用系統
Yes
洗衣程序
-
超柔呵護
Yes
-
活性漂洗
Yes
-
去除汗漬
Yes
-
厚重衣物
Yes
-
棉質衣物
Yes
-
棉質快洗
Yes
-
柔軟衣物
Yes
-
呵護手洗
Yes
-
30分鐘速洗
Yes
-
過水+脫水
Yes
-
人造纖維
Yes
體積
-
淨機 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
600*850*550
-
改薄頂 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
600*825*550
-
連門及喉管 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
600*850*600
-
淨重 (公斤)
65