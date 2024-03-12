We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-N1006MW
6公斤前置式妙手6重洗洗衣機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機類別
前置式
-
香港能源效益
3
-
歐洲能源效益
A+++
-
摩打
直驅式
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
6
-
乾衣量 (公斤)
-
-
可變脫水轉速 (rpm)
1000/800/400/No spin
-
多種水溫選擇 (℃)
冷水/30/40/60/95
-
尺寸(闊x高x深, 毫米) <不包括機門及按鈕>
600x850x440
-
尺寸(闊x高x深, 毫米) <包括機門及按鈕>
600x850x490
-
機門尺寸 (毫米)
300
-
機門開啟角度
180
機身
-
顏色
白色
-
控制面板
LED
主要功能
-
妙手六重洗
Yes
-
智能感應
Yes
-
滾筒清潔
Yes
-
抗皺護理
Yes
-
洗衣量感應
Yes
-
兒童安全裝置
Yes
-
運行時間顯示器
Yes
-
預設時間 (小時)
3-19
-
門鎖顯示器
Yes
-
預洗
Yes
-
自動平衡
Yes
-
零電量備用系統
Yes
洗衣程式
-
超柔呵護洗
Yes
-
護膚洗
Yes
-
棉質衣物
Yes
-
棉質節能洗
Yes
-
人造纖維/簡易
Yes
-
混合洗
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
柔軟衣物
Yes
-
羊毛衣物
Yes
-
30分鐘速洗
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
強效60分鐘
Yes
-
過水+脫水
Yes