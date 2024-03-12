We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-60PW
6kg 頂揭式洗衣機 WT-60PW
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機類別
頂揭式
-
香港能源效益
1
-
摩打
直驅式變頻摩打
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
6
-
尺寸(闊*深*高, 毫米)
540*540*910
機身
-
顏色
白色
-
控制面板
LED
主要功能
-
妙手六重洗
Yes
-
智能感應
Yes
-
滾筒清潔
Yes
-
噴射沖洗
Yes
-
洗衣量感應
Yes
-
兒童安全裝置
Yes
-
運行時間顯示器
Yes
-
水流
強/中/弱
-
水位
1-10
-
預設時間 (小時)
3-48
-
自動平衡
Yes
-
零電量備用系統
Yes
洗衣程式
-
寧靜模式
Yes
-
桶清洗
Yes
-
羊毛衣物
Yes
-
標準
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
智能模式
Yes
-
強力洗
Yes
-
自訂模式
Yes
-
風乾
Yes