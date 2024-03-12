We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-WHE10SV
10公斤950 轉 “Big-in” 蒸氣洗衣機
(0)
主要規格
-
最大洗衣量（千克）
10
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）
540 x 945 x 540
-
蒸氣
有
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
支援
所有規格
尺寸及重量
-
產品開蓋後的高度（毫米）
1250
-
產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）
540 x 945 x 540
材質與飾面
-
機體顏色
鋼銀色
-
蓋子類型
特大強化玻璃 (深啡色)
容量
-
最大洗衣量（千克）
10
控制與顯示
-
顯示器類型
觸控 + LED 顯示
-
門鎖顯示器
有
功能
-
妙手 6 重洗
有
-
類型
頂揭式
-
洗滌程序結束信號
有
-
補放漏洗衣物
支援
-
直驅式變頻摩打
有
-
LoadSense
有
-
蒸氣
有
-
不鏽鋼滾筒
有
程序
-
纖幼衣物
有
-
下載模式
有
-
大件
有
-
Eco Save
有
-
標準
有
-
預洗+標準
有
-
快速洗
有
-
過水+脫水
有
-
運動裝
有
-
滾筒清潔
有
額外選項
-
空氣烘乾
有
-
補放漏洗衣物
支援
-
兒童安全鎖
支援
-
浸泡
有
-
預洗
有
-
遙距控制
支援
-
過水
有
-
延遲時間
有
-
蒸氣
有
-
滾筒清洗
有
智能科技
-
下載洗滌程序
有
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
支援
-
滾筒清潔指導
支援