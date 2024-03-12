We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 19吋EN43T 系列LED 顯示器
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
18.5
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.3*0.3
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1366*768
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
170/160
-
燈數
4 ch
-
逆變器
Without
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare,3H
輸入/輸出
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
15W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼61kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~61kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
解析度
-
Analog (PC)
1366*768
-
Digital (PC)
1366*768
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
PC
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
其他
Super Energy Saving
-
其他2
Dual Smart Solution
機械
-
前顏色
黑色幼紋面(前)+黑色亮面(側)
-
背版顏色
Black Pattern texture
-
支架顏色
黑色 (高光)
-
底座
黑色幼紋面
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）
-
套裝(連底座)
44.1(W)*16.8(D)*34.9(H)
-
套裝(不連底座)
44.1（W)*3.5（D)*27.5(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝(連底座)
2.1
-
套裝(無底座)
1.9
標準
-
TCO 5.2
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes