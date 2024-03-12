We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19MB15T
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
19
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.294*0.294
-
長寬比
5:4
-
解像度
1280*1024
-
亮度(cd/m²)
230 cd/m2 (Typ)
180 cd/m2 (Min)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
14ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
表面處理
Non-Glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
D-Sub
Yes
電源
-
類型
LPB
-
輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
17.5W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1280*1024
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Center of Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Blue
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Blue (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English,French,German,Italian,Spanish,Portuguese,Swedish,Finnish,Polish,Russian,Korean,Chinese,Japanese,Greek, Ukraine
-
語言數目
15
特殊功能
-
----- 一般功能 -----
-----
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
Black Non Glossy
-
背版顏色
Black Non Glossy
-
支架顏色
Black Non Glossy
-
底座
Black Non Glossy
-
可拆卸底板
No
-
傾斜
Yes / 15º (front) ~ 68º(rear)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
406*94*345
-
套裝(無底座)
406*62*345
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
3.8
-
套裝 (無底座)
3.4
標準
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Win7
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
USB
Yes