19MB15T

規格

評論

支援

19MB15T

19MB15T

19MB15T

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    19

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.294*0.294

  • 長寬比

    5:4

  • 解像度

    1280*1024

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    230 cd/m2 (Typ)
    180 cd/m2 (Min)

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    14ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • 表面處理

    Non-Glare

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • D-Sub

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    LPB

  • 輸入

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    17.5W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    0.5W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.5W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1280*1024

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Center of Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Blue

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Blue (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English,French,German,Italian,Spanish,Portuguese,Swedish,Finnish,Polish,Russian,Korean,Chinese,Japanese,Greek, Ukraine

  • 語言數目

    15

特殊功能

  • ----- 一般功能 -----

    -----

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

機械

  • 前顏色

    Black Non Glossy

  • 背版顏色

    Black Non Glossy

  • 支架顏色

    Black Non Glossy

  • 底座

    Black Non Glossy

  • 可拆卸底板

    No

  • 傾斜

    Yes / 15º (front) ~ 68º(rear)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    406*94*345

  • 套裝(無底座)

    406*62*345

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    3.8

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    3.4

標準

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win7

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

