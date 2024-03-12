About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 23吋EA63V系列 IPS LED顯示器

規格

評論

支援

LG 23吋EA63V系列 IPS LED顯示器

23EA63V

LG 23吋EA63V系列 IPS LED顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    23

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2652*0.2652

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    10M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 燈數

    3

  • 逆變器

    Without

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare,3H

輸入/輸出

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    29W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    <0.3W (at RGB/DVI PC)

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    <0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

解析度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front (Bottom)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Blinking

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • 語言數目

    17

特殊功能

  • 圖片模式

    Yes

  • SUPER Energy saving

    Yes

  • My Key Setting

    Yes

  • PC

    Yes

  • 視頻

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • 其他

    Dual Package

  • 其他2

    Dual Smart Solution

  • 其他3

    OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)

  • 其他4

    Factory Calibration

  • 其他5

    SUPER+RESOLUTION demo

機械

  • 前顏色

    BLACK Glossy (Deco : Hair Line / Step : Texture)

  • 背版顏色

    BLACK Texture (Patterned Texture)

  • 支架顏色

    BLACK Gloss (Recessed area : Texture)

  • 底座

    BLACK Gloss (Recessed and Bottom area : Texture)

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

  • 傾斜

    有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    53.0(W)*39.5(D)*18.0(H)

  • 套裝(不連底座)

    53.0(W)*31.8(D)*7.0(H)

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    3.0

  • 套裝(無底座)

    2.8

標準

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • 其他

    Cable management

LG 為您精選