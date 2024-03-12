We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23吋EA63V系列 IPS LED顯示器
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
23
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2652*0.2652
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
10M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
燈數
3
-
逆變器
Without
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare,3H
輸入/輸出
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
29W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<0.3W (at RGB/DVI PC)
-
直流關閉（最大）
<0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
解析度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Front (Bottom)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
SUPER Energy saving
Yes
-
My Key Setting
Yes
-
PC
Yes
-
視頻
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
其他
Dual Package
-
其他2
Dual Smart Solution
-
其他3
OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)
-
其他4
Factory Calibration
-
其他5
SUPER+RESOLUTION demo
機械
-
前顏色
BLACK Glossy (Deco : Hair Line / Step : Texture)
-
背版顏色
BLACK Texture (Patterned Texture)
-
支架顏色
BLACK Gloss (Recessed area : Texture)
-
底座
BLACK Gloss (Recessed and Bottom area : Texture)
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）
-
套裝(連底座)
53.0(W)*39.5(D)*18.0(H)
-
套裝(不連底座)
53.0(W)*31.8(D)*7.0(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝(連底座)
3.0
-
套裝(無底座)
2.8
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
其他
Cable management