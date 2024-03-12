We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23 吋優質 IPS 屏幕顯示器 ET63系列
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
23
-
面板類型
AH-IPS, LED
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2652mm*0.2652mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
230 cd/m2 (Typ)
180 cd/m2 (Min)
-
對比度
1000 : 1 (Typ)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
燈數
2 strings (32 LED)
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare, 3H
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
側面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (x1)
-
其他
USB (Touch Screen connection)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
側面
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
側面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
電源
-
類型
Wall Mount Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
25W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
≦0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
≦0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Front (Bottom)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Front (Touch)
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Red (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Taiwan
-
語言數目
18
特殊功能
-
USB_Up
Yes (Touch Screen Connection)
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
Super Energy Saving
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
其他
10點觸控屏幕
機械
-
前顏色
黑色亮面
-
背版顏色
白色亮面
-
支架顏色
銀色
-
傾斜
Yes / 15º (front) ~ 58º(rear)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）
-
套裝(連底座)
55.5(w)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)
-
套裝(不連底座)
55.5(W)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
4.4