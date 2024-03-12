About Cookies on This Site

LG 23 吋優質 IPS 屏幕顯示器 ET63系列

規格

評論

支援

LG 23 吋優質 IPS 屏幕顯示器 ET63系列

23ET63

LG 23 吋優質 IPS 屏幕顯示器 ET63系列

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    23

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS, LED

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2652mm*0.2652mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    230 cd/m2 (Typ)
    180 cd/m2 (Min)

  • 對比度

    1000 : 1 (Typ)

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • 燈數

    2 strings (32 LED)

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare, 3H

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    側面

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (x1)

  • 其他

    USB (Touch Screen connection)

  • Audio Input [Jack Location]

    側面

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    側面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    Wall Mount Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    25W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    ≦0.3W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    ≦0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front (Bottom)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Front (Touch)

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Red (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Taiwan

  • 語言數目

    18

特殊功能

  • USB_Up

    Yes (Touch Screen Connection)

  • 圖片模式

    Yes

  • Super Energy Saving

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • 其他

    10點觸控屏幕

機械

  • 前顏色

    黑色亮面

  • 背版顏色

    白色亮面

  • 支架顏色

    銀色

  • 傾斜

    Yes / 15º (front) ~ 58º(rear)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（CM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    55.5(w)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)

  • 套裝(不連底座)

    55.5(W)*5.3(D)*33.8(H)

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    4.4

