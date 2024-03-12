About Cookies on This Site

LG IPS 顯示器 MP56

規格

評論

支援

LG IPS 顯示器 MP56

24MP56HQ

LG IPS 顯示器 MP56

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    23.8

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2745 mm x 0.2745 mm

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920*1080

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度

    1000:1

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度2D (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 燈數

    3

  • 逆變器

    Without

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare, 3H

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    後面

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    22W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    <0.3W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    <0.3W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~61kHz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Back

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English,German,Frence,Spain,Italy,Sweden,Finland,Portugues,Brazil,Poland,Russia,Greece,Ukraine,China,Japan,Korea,Hindi.

  • 語言數目

    17

特殊功能

  • 圖片模式

    Yes

  • ORIGINAL RATIO

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

    Yes

  • SUPER Energy saving

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • RTC

    Yes

機械

  • 前顏色

    Sliver spray

  • 背版顏色

    黑紋

  • 支架顏色

    黑色高光 + 紋

  • 底座

    黑色高光 + 紋

  • 可拆卸底板

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜

    -5º (前) ~ 20º(後)

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    554*188*436

  • 套裝（無支架）

    554*59*329 mm

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    3.1

  • 套裝（無支架）

    2.9

標準

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win8

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

