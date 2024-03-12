We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS 顯示器 MP56
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
23.8
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2745 mm x 0.2745 mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度2D (CR≥10)
178/178
-
燈數
3
-
逆變器
Without
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare, 3H
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
後面
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
後面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
22W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<0.3W
-
直流關閉（最大）
<0.3W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~61kHz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Back
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English,German,Frence,Spain,Italy,Sweden,Finland,Portugues,Brazil,Poland,Russia,Greece,Ukraine,China,Japan,Korea,Hindi.
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
ORIGINAL RATIO
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
Yes
-
SUPER Energy saving
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
RTC
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
Sliver spray
-
背版顏色
黑紋
-
支架顏色
黑色高光 + 紋
-
底座
黑色高光 + 紋
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º (前) ~ 20º(後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
554*188*436
-
套裝（無支架）
554*59*329 mm
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
3.1
-
套裝（無支架）
2.9
標準
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Win8
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes