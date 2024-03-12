We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29吋優質IPS屏幕顯示器EA93系列
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
29
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit, 16.7M (True)
-
像素間距(mm)
0.0876(H)mm*RGB*0.2628(V)mm
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解像度
2560*1080
-
亮度(cd/m²)
300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)
-
對比度
1000 (typ)
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
燈數
LED B/LIGHT
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
其他
HDMI (MHL)
-
Audio Input [Jack Location]
Rear
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
Rear
-
耳機輸出
Yes
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
2ch (L/R)
-
輸出功率
7W
電源
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
48W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.2W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
解像度
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Red (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
語言數目
17
特殊功能
-
USB_Up
1
-
USB port
3
-
f-引擎
No
-
PC
Yes
-
視頻
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
其他
True color Finder (S/W)
機械
-
前顏色
黑色
-
背版顏色
白色
-
底座
Cr Plating
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º-20º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
699.7(W)*208.5(D)*387(H)
-
套裝(無底座)
699.7(W)*68.5(D)*318(H)
-
掛牆
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
重量（公斤）
-
套裝(連底座)
5.2
-
套裝(無底座)
5.65
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
KC
-
EPA
Yes (5.1)
-
Microsoft Logo
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
桌面電腦音頻
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Splitter