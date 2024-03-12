We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
D2342P
23吋全高清Cinema 3D LED顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
一般
-
屏模面積
23
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.265mm*0.265mm
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度2D (cd/m2)
250
-
亮度3D (cd/m2)
100
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度(ms)
5ms
-
觀像角度2D (CR≥10)
170/160
-
觀像角度3D (3DCT≤10)
80/12
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare,3H
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
能源
-
耗電量
39W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<1W
特殊功能
-
3D 效果
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
尺寸（寬 *深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
54.6(W)*17.9(D)*40.7(H)
-
掛牆
Yes
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
3.5
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
其他1
FPR 3D 眼鏡 (2套)
-
其他2
DDD 安裝 CD and 使用手冊