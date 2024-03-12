We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
D2343P
LG CINEMA D43系列的劇院3D顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
一般
-
屏模面積
23
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.265(H)*0.265(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度2D (cd/m2)
250
-
亮度3D (cd/m2)
100
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度(ms)
14ms
-
觀像角度2D (CR≥10)
178/178
-
觀像角度3D (3DCT≤10)
R/L:65/65 U+D:12
-
表面處理
反眩光,3H
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
適配器
-
輸入
100-220V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
26W (2D,typ), 28W (3D,typ)
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
<0.5W
特殊功能
-
3D 效果
Yes
-
視頻
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色幼紋面+黑色亮面
-
背版顏色
黑紋
-
底座
黑色亮面
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
有 / -5º (前) ~ 20º (後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
544(W)*181(D)*406(H)
-
套裝（無支架）
544(W)*55(D)*332(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.9
-
套裝（無支架）
2.7
規格
-
TCO 5.0
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
-
支援Windows 7
Yes
-
Others
TUV-Rheiland (Flicker Free)