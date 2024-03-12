About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CINEMA不閃爍 3D 顯示器

規格

評論

支援

LG CINEMA不閃爍 3D 顯示器

D2792P

LG CINEMA不閃爍 3D 顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    27

  • 面板類型

    IPS/3D

  • 色域

    72%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    16.7M

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.3114*0.3114

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 FHD

  • 背光類型

    WLED

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 回應速度 (Typ)

    14ms

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    8ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • 燈數

    56

  • 逆變器

    Yes

  • 表面處理

    Glare

  • EPA

    Yes

  • 其他

    CCC

  • Microsoft Logo

    Win 7

連接

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

  • Composite/Component

    Yes

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter (wall-out type)

  • 輸入

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    31W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    0.5W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.5W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30∼83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~61kHz

解像度

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080 @60Hz

控制鍵

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Red

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English

  • 語言數目

    18

特殊功能

  • 3D 效果

    Yes

  • 視頻

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • 智能自動

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Forte Manager

    Yes

  • Forte Pivot

    Yes

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    622.3*196.0*449.0

  • 套裝(無底座)

    622.3*83.9*379.9

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    5.9

  • 套裝(無底座)

    5.2

LG 為您精選