LG CINEMA不閃爍 3D 顯示器
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
27
-
面板類型
IPS/3D
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距(mm)
0.3114*0.3114
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
背光類型
WLED
-
亮度(cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度 (Typ)
14ms
-
回應速度 (GTG)
8ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
178/178
-
燈數
56
-
逆變器
Yes
-
表面處理
Glare
-
EPA
Yes
-
其他
CCC
-
Microsoft Logo
Win 7
連接
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
-
Composite/Component
Yes
電源
-
類型
Adapter (wall-out type)
-
輸入
AC100~240V 50~60Hz
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
31W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.5W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30∼83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~61kHz
解像度
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080 @60Hz
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080 @60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080 @60Hz
控制鍵
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color(On mode)
Red
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Red
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English
-
語言數目
18
特殊功能
-
3D 效果
Yes
-
視頻
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Forte Manager
Yes
-
Forte Pivot
Yes
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
622.3*196.0*449.0
-
套裝(無底座)
622.3*83.9*379.9
重量（公斤）
-
套裝(連底座)
5.9
-
套裝(無底座)
5.2