E1910T
高效能及環保LED商業顯示屏
(0)
所有規格
一般
-
屏模面積
19
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.294(H)*0.294(V)
-
長寬比
5:4
-
解像度
1280*1024
-
亮度(cd/m2)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
回應速度(ms)
5ms
-
觀像角度
170/160
-
表面處理
反眩光,3H
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
LPB
-
輸入
100-220V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
25W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
0.2W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.15W
特殊功能
-
圖片模式
Yes
-
照片效果
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
機械
-
前顏色
黑色
-
背版顏色
黑色
-
底座
黑色
-
可拆卸底板
Yes
-
傾斜
有 / -5º (前) ~ 15º (後)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
408.9(W)*209.9(D)*424.5(H)
-
套裝（無支架）
408.9(W)*58.2(D)*338.1(H)
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(75mmx75mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.48
-
套裝（無支架）
2.36
規格
-
TCO 5.1
Yes
-
EPA 5.1
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
-
支援Windows 7
Yes