E2290V
榮獲2011 CES Innovation Honoree大獎
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
娛樂
一般
-
屏模面積
21.5
-
面板類型
TN
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.248(H)*0.248(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1920*1080
-
亮度(cd/m2)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
1000:1
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
反應時間 (Typ)
5ms
-
觀像角度
170/160
-
表面處理
Anti-Glare,3H
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
耳機輸出
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
Adaptor
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
26W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
<1W
-
直流關閉（最大）
<0.5W
特殊功能
-
f-引擎
Yes
-
智能OSD
Yes
-
照片效果
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智能自動
Yes
-
Tilting
Yes
-
即插即用
DDC2B
機械
-
前顏色
鈦金屬色
-
背版顏色
鈦金屬色
-
支架顏色
鈦金屬色
-
底座
透明
-
傾斜
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝（帶支架）
511.4(W)*135(D)*399.3(H)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝（帶支架）
2.8
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option